Tokyo: Man, 41, lived with corpse of mother for month

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 41-year-old man after the discovery of a corpse likely that of his mother at their residence in Ota Ward, reports NHK (July 16).

On July 10, relatives of the woman, aged in her 60s, found the body during a visit to the residence, located in the Minami Rokugo. The relatives had not been able to contact her over an extended period.

According to police, the son of the woman, Yukihiro Kubota, of no known occupation, was not present. However, officers located him in Kanagawa Prefecture on July 14.

“My mother’s appetite for food decreased, and she died on June 11,” the suspect was quoted by police in admitting to the charge of abandoning a corpse. “However, I did not report it. I ran away from home thinking that I would get caught by the police.”

The suspect also told police that he bought deodorants for the body, according to TBS News (July 16).

The woman suffers from a problem with her foot. As a result, the suspect serves as her nurse.

Police are now seeking to confirm the identity of the body.