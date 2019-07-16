 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Tokyo: Man, 41, lived with corpse of mother for month

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on July 16, 2019

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 41-year-old man after the discovery of a corpse likely that of his mother at their residence in Ota Ward, reports NHK (July 16).

On July 10, relatives of the woman, aged in her 60s, found the body during a visit to the residence, located in the Minami Rokugo. The relatives had not been able to contact her over an extended period.

According to police, the son of the woman, Yukihiro Kubota, of no known occupation, was not present. However, officers located him in Kanagawa Prefecture on July 14.

Yukihiro Kubota
Yukihiro Kubota (Twitter)

“My mother’s appetite for food decreased, and she died on June 11,” the suspect was quoted by police in admitting to the charge of abandoning a corpse. “However, I did not report it. I ran away from home thinking that I would get caught by the police.”

The suspect also told police that he bought deodorants for the body, according to TBS News (July 16).

The woman suffers from a problem with her foot. As a result, the suspect serves as her nurse.

Police are now seeking to confirm the identity of the body.

Published in Crime, Japan, News and Tokyo

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »