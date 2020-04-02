Tokyo: Man, 39, not prosecuted over alleged assault in Shibuya

TOKYO (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of a 39-year-old man over the alleged assault of a male pedestrian near JR Shibuya Station last year, reports TBS News (Apr. 1)

At just past 3:00 a.m. on December 11, Tsukasa Watanabe, of no known occupation, allegedly dragged the pedestrian, aged in his 40s, to the ground on a road in the Dogenzaka area and repeatedly kicked him in the face and back.

The man suffered serious injuries, including a broken knee, that required one month to heal, police said previously.

“Since I was drunk, I do not recall [the matter],” Watanabe was quoted by police in denying the allegations.

On Tuesday, prosecutors with the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of Watanabe. No reason for the non-prosecution was given.

After the incident, the victim alerted police, saying that he had been attacked by a group of “about 10 street touts.”

An examination of security camera footage showed Watanabe at the scene with several other persons. The whereabouts of the other persons were sought by police.