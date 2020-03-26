Tokyo: Man, 39, accused of molesting woman in ‘umbrella’ ruse

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 39-year-old man over the alleged molestation of a woman in Setagaya Ward last year, reports TV Asahi (Mar. 23).

In August, Katsuyoshi Osakabe, a company employee, allegedly fondled the body of the woman, aged in her 20s, on the premises of an apartment building as she returned home.

“There’s no question that I kissed her and touched her body,” the suspect was quoted by the Setagaya Police Station in admitting to the allegations.

According to police, Osakabe was not acquainted with the woman at the time of the incident, which took place during rain. “Do you need an umbrella?” he reportedly asked her.

The suspect then carried out the crime. After the incident, the woman alerted police.