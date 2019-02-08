Tokyo: Man, 38, suspected in fraud surrenders in Shinjuku

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police arrested a 38-year-old man, suspected in the defrauding of an elderly woman, after he surrendered in Shinjuku Ward, reports TBS News (Feb. 7).

According to police, Yuji Ishijima, a resident of Suginami Ward, surrendered at a police box near JR Shinjuku Station. “Sensing that I’d be caught eventually, I just decided to give up,” the suspect was quoted.

In December, a person posing as a representative of the Financial Services Agency told the woman, a 78-year-old resident of Musashino Ciy, that her bank account was being misappropriated by a third party. The caller then requested, “Please prepare all of your bank cards in a white envelope.”

After nine cards were collected from the residence of the woman, Ishijima allegedly withdrew 4.2 million yen in cash from ATM machines.

Ishijima surfaced as a person of interest in the case after an examination of security camera footage.