Tokyo: Man, 38, suspected in fraud surrenders in Shinjuku

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on February 8, 2019

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police arrested a 38-year-old man, suspected in the defrauding of an elderly woman, after he surrendered in Shinjuku Ward, reports TBS News (Feb. 7).

According to police, Yuji Ishijima, a resident of Suginami Ward, surrendered at a police box near JR Shinjuku Station. “Sensing that I’d be caught eventually, I just decided to give up,” the suspect was quoted.

In December, a person posing as a representative of the Financial Services Agency told the woman, a 78-year-old resident of Musashino Ciy, that her bank account was being misappropriated by a third party. The caller then requested, “Please prepare all of your bank cards in a white envelope.”

Yuji Ishijima
Yuji Ishijima (Twitter)

After nine cards were collected from the residence of the woman, Ishijima allegedly withdrew 4.2 million yen in cash from ATM machines.

Ishijima surfaced as a person of interest in the case after an examination of security camera footage.

