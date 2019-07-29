Tokyo: Man, 31, suspected in 40 bag-snatching incidents

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 31-year-old man who is suspected in at least 40 bag-snatching incidents, reports NHK (July 29).

At around 11:30 p.m. on July 2, Kyoya Nakamura, of no known occupation, used a motorcycle to approach a man pedaling a bicycle on a road in the Nishikamata area of Ota Ward and snatch his bag containing 55,000 yen in cash.

Nakamura, a resident of Yokohama City, admits to the allegations, police said.

According to police, Nakamura committed the crime after stealing a license from another motorcycle and affixing it to his.

Police plan to use security camera footage to determine whether the suspect was behind more than 40 similar incidents that have taken place in Yokohama and the capital since April.