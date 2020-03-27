Tokyo: Man, 30, accused of using knife to rape girl in Itabashi

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 30-year-old man over the alleged rape of a girl in Itabashi Ward earlier this month, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Mar. 27).

At around 11:00 p.m. on March 19, Hideyuki Toyoshima, of no known occupation, grabbed the girl, aged in her teens, from behind as she commuted home on a road in the ward.

With a knife drawn, he covered her mouth. He then took her to a nearby park where he is alleged to have sexually assaulted her.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of coerced intercourse, Toyoshima admitted to the allegations, police said.

According to police, Toyoshima was not acquainted with the girl. He became a person of interest after an examination of security camera footage.

Police are now investigating whether Toyoshima was also behind other incidents that have taken place in the area.