Tokyo: Man, 29, claimed to have ‘a knife’ in alleged molestation university student

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 29-year-old man over the alleged molestation of a female university student in Machida City last month, reports Nippon News Network (Jan. 31).

According to the Machida Police Station, Yuya Takimoto told the woman that he was “in possession of a knife” upon accosting her on a road in the city. He then allegedly embraced and kissed her.

Takimoto admits to the allegations, police said.

Prior to the incident, Takimoto used his car to follow the woman over a distance of at least 100 meters.

Police are now investigating whether the suspect used the same tactic in attempting to nampa, or pick up, other women.