Tokyo: Man, 28, accused of injuring student during sexual assault

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male company employee who seriously injured a female university student during a sexual assault earlier this year, reports Nippon News Network (Oct. 8).

On a night in July, Yoichi Watanabe, 28, came up from behind the woman, aged in her 20s, on a road in Chofu City and grabbed her buttocks.

The attack startled the woman, causing her to fall to the ground. She suffered at least one broken rib, the Chofu Police Station said.

Watanabe, who has been accused of indecent assault resulting in injury, admits to the allegations, police said.

Prior to the incident, Watanabe had been out drinking with a colleague. During the crime, the woman screamed, which caused Watanabe to flee the scene.

Watanabe later became a person of interest for police after an examination of security camera footage.