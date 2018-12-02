Tokyo: Man, 26, swindled woman met on matchmaking site

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 26-year-old man over the alleged swindle of 200,000 yen from a woman he met on matchmaking site earlier this year, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (Dec. 1).

In early September, Shoji Otake, of no known occupation, is alleged to have falsely told the woman, a 20-year-old company employee, that he lost his wallet in a bathroom. “I need money to make a payment,” he reportedly told her before receiving the 200,000 yen by bank transfer.

Otake, who has been accused of fraud, admits to the allegations, according to the Minami Senju Police Station.

Otake registered with a konkatsu (marriage-seeking) site. In describing himself, he falsely said that he worked for a foreign capital company and handled real estate transactions.

Otake became acquainted with the woman on the site in August, upon which time he suggested that they live together. After the woman made the bank transfer, Otake dropped out of contact. The woman then consulted with the Minami Senju Police Station.