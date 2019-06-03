Tokyo: Man, 24, suspected in ¥2 million swindle of elderly woman

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 24-year-old man over the alleged swindle of an elderly woman living in Musashino City, reports TV Asahi (June 1).

In May, the woman was falsely told over the telephone by a person impersonating a representative of law enforcement that her bank cards “were being misappropriated by a third party.”

Thereafter, Daisuke Sato, a resident of Saitama City, Saitama Prefecture, later arrived at the residence and collected 4 bank cards placed in an envelope by the woman. He then withdrew 1.95 million yen in cash from a convenience store ATM machine in Musashino.

Police suspect that Sato was working with a fraud ring. “I did it as a part-time job,” Sato was quoted in admitting to the allegations.

“Don’t get mad”

In a separate case, police also arrested three suspected members of a fraud ring — including Hyogo Shimomura, 24 — that is believed to have swindled victims out of around 40 million yen, reports Fuji News Network (May 31).

According to police, the ring carried out scams known as “special fraud,” in which victims are conned in fake investment schemes.

Officers seized a manual on how to carrying out the scama in a raid of the headquarters of the ring. “Don’t get mad — be courteous and take it easy,” the manual read.