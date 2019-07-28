Tokyo: Man, 21, nabbed for 5th time for fraud

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 21-year-old man on suspicion of fraud, his fifth apprehension for the crime, reports TBS News (July 26).

According to police, Ryoya Higuchi, of no known occupation, is believed to be a member of a fraud ring that targets the elderly.

For his latest arrest, the suspect allegedly posed a member of the Japan Banker’s Association in defrauding a woman in her 80s living in Itabashi Ward out of four bank cards.

The cards were then used to withdraw 2.8 million yen in cash from the woman’s accounts at an ATM machine.

Higuchi has declined to comment on the latest allegations, police said.

A search of the residence of Higuchi revealed 13 bank cards. Including his previous four arrests, he is believed to have participated in 9 incidents in which the victims were defrauded out of 12 million yen, police said.