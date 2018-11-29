 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Tokyo: IT employee accused of molesting woman

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on November 29, 2018

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male employee in the IT industry over the alleged molestation of a woman in Itabashi Ward earlier this year, reports TBS News (Nov. 28).

In August, Ryutaro Saito, 22, came up from behind the woman, aged in her 20s, as she commuted home on a road and pinned her arms back, causing her to fall to the ground. He then fondled her chest and other areas of her body.

The woman suffered unspecified injuries that required two weeks to heal, according to police.

Ryutaro Saito
Ryutaro Saito (Twitter)

Saito admits to the allegations, police said.

Prior to committing the crime, the suspect followed the woman over a distance of roughly 400 meters, police said.

Police are now investigating whether Saito was behind similar incidents involving other woman in the area that have taken place this year.

