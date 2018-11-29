Tokyo: IT employee accused of molesting woman

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male employee in the IT industry over the alleged molestation of a woman in Itabashi Ward earlier this year, reports TBS News (Nov. 28).

In August, Ryutaro Saito, 22, came up from behind the woman, aged in her 20s, as she commuted home on a road and pinned her arms back, causing her to fall to the ground. He then fondled her chest and other areas of her body.

The woman suffered unspecified injuries that required two weeks to heal, according to police.

Saito admits to the allegations, police said.

Prior to committing the crime, the suspect followed the woman over a distance of roughly 400 meters, police said.

Police are now investigating whether Saito was behind similar incidents involving other woman in the area that have taken place this year.