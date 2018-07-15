Tokyo: Home helper accused of molesting handicapped girl

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Friday arrested a male home helper for allegedly molesting a teenage girl under his care, reports Nikkan Sports (July 13).

On July 2, Kazutaka Nishiyama, a 63-year-old resident of Minato Ward, is alleged to have kissed the girl and fondled her chest inside her residence in Koto Ward.

Nishiyama, who has been accused of indecent assault, has declined to comment on the allegations until speaking to a lawyer. However, he told the Fukagawa Police Station that the alleged touching “was for the purpose of relaxing her lower chest muscles.”

According to police, the suspect provided help to the girl, who is suffers from a severe mental handicap, in speaking and eating over a 9-year period.

In late June, the father of the girl noticed that she was behaving differently and set up a security camera, whose footage showed the violation.