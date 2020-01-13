Tokyo gov. staffer accused of illicit filming of woman on Denentoshi

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police last week arrested a male member of the Tokyo Metropolitan Government over the alleged illicit photography of a woman inside a subway car, reports TV Asahi (Jan. 12).

At just past 6:00 p.m. on January 10, Daisuke Nakamura, 22, allegedly used his smartphone to take tosatsu, or voyeur, footage up the skirt of the woman, aged in her 20s, inside a carriage of the Tokyu Denentoshi Line between Shibuya and Ikejiri-Ohashi stations.

During the incident, another passenger noticed Nakamura behaving suspiciously and apprehended him. During questioning, the suspect admitted to the allegations.

According to police, Nakamura, who works in an environmental division at the government, concealed the smartphone inside a bag placed on the floor of the carriage.