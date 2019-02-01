 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Tokyo: Ex-pro tennis player accused of using stimulant drugs

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on February 1, 2019

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a former professional tennis player over the alleged use of stimulant drugs, reports TV Asahi (Feb. 1).

In January, an officer on patrol stopped a vehicle being driven by Haruo Nakano, 53, on a road in Setagaya Ward after he was found to be speeding.

During voluntary questioning, Nakano was unable to speak coherently. The results of a subsequent analysis of Nakano’s urine gave a positive result for kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs, police said.

Haruo Nakano
Haruo Nakano (Twitter)

“I smoked the kakuseizai inside my car,” the suspect was quoted by police admitting to the allegations.

Nakano made his debut with the Japan Professional Tennis Association in 1988. He previously coached female tennis player Kimiko Date.

