Tokyo: Ex-part-time teacher accused of paying for sex with teen girl

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a former male teacher at a high school in the capital for allegedly paying for sex with a teenage girl, reports TBS News (Feb. 4).

In November, 2017, Yutaro Matsuzaki allegedly paid 30,000 yen in cash to the girl, then 16, to engage in acts deemed obscene at a hotel in the Kabukicho red-light district of Shinjuku Ward while knowing she was a minor.

Matsuzaki, who has been accuse of violating the anti-child prostitution law, denies the allegations. “I thought she was between ages of 20 and 30,” the suspect was quoted by the Ayase Police Station.

According to police, Matsuzaki got to know the girl through a social-networking service. At the time of the incident, the suspect was a part-time teacher at a girls’ high school in Tachikawa City. He resigned from his post at the end of last month.

“We will provide instruction to ensure that such a thing does not happen again,” a representative of the school was quoted.