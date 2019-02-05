 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Tokyo: Ex-part-time teacher accused of paying for sex with teen girl

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on February 5, 2019

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a former male teacher at a high school in the capital for allegedly paying for sex with a teenage girl, reports TBS News (Feb. 4).

In November, 2017, Yutaro Matsuzaki allegedly paid 30,000 yen in cash to the girl, then 16, to engage in acts deemed obscene at a hotel in the Kabukicho red-light district of Shinjuku Ward while knowing she was a minor.

Matsuzaki, who has been accuse of violating the anti-child prostitution law, denies the allegations. “I thought she was between ages of 20 and 30,” the suspect was quoted by the Ayase Police Station.

A part-time teacher allegedly paid a high school girl for sex at a hotel in the Kabukicho red-light district of Shinjuku Ward in 2017 (Twitter)

According to police, Matsuzaki got to know the girl through a social-networking service. At the time of the incident, the suspect was a part-time teacher at a girls’ high school in Tachikawa City. He resigned from his post at the end of last month.

“We will provide instruction to ensure that such a thing does not happen again,” a representative of the school was quoted.

