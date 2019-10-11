Tokyo: Ex-beautician nabbed for defrauding elderly woman

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a former beautician for allegedly defrauding an elderly woman in Machida City, reports TBS News (Oct. 8).

On September 10, Masato Aiyoshizawa, 22, posed as the son of the woman, aged in her 80s, in allegedly collecting 730,000 yen in cash in Hachioji City.

Previously, the woman was told over the telephone by a person impersonating her son that he needed money “to repay a client due to lost documents.”

Aiyoshizawa works for a fraud ring. During questioning, he admitted to the allegations. “I feared what what would happen if I declined an order by the ring,” the suspect was quoted.

In the ring, Aiyoshizawa worked in collections. For this case, his superior used him since he has long black hair, which could allow him to pose as an office worker, police said.