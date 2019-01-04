Tokyo: Drunk man tries to set fire to officer at residence of Crown Princess

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Wednesday arrested a 75-year-old man after he tried to set fire to an officer on guard at the family residence of Masako, Crown Princess of Japan, in Meguro Ward, reports (Jan. 2).

At around 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday, the man, who was heavily intoxicated, allegedly sprayed insecticide at the officer, a woman in her 20s, and set fire to it with a lighter. After the spray ignited, the flames did not harm the officer.

During the incident, the officer managed to apprehend the man, who was not named.

The suspect, who was accused of interfering with the duties of a public servant, admits to the allegations. “I have a grudge against the Tokyo Metropolitan Police,” the suspect was quoted.

Police are now investigating whether the suspect has the mental capability to be held criminally liable in the case.