Tokyo: Doctor suspected of molesting female patients

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 67-year-old doctor who has admitted to molesting female patients, reports Fuji News Network (Apr. 8).

On the night of November 20, Hitonobu Moriya allegedly filmed himself fondling the body of a woman while carrying what he said was a medical treatment at the Saito Clinic in Arakawa Ward.

“Over the past 30 years, I did the same thing to about a dozen [patients],” the suspect was quoted by police.

According to police, the incident took place outside of office hours. Beforehand, the suspect summoned the woman to the clinic after telling her she possibly had a “gynecological abnormality.”

Police had previously arrested Moriya for molesting two girls. He has been prosecuted in that those cases.