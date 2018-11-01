Tokyo: Disabled man kills parents before attempting suicide

TOKYO (TR) – A disabled man is believed to have killed his mother and father before attempting to take his own life at their residence in Katsushika Ward on Wednesday, reports Fuji News Network (Nov. 1).

At just past 7:30 p.m., the father (76) was found collapsed and bleeding from his abdomen in the corridor of the residence, located in the Kosuge area, by his daughter when she arrived home. She also found her mother (73) collapsed and bleeding in a bedroom, according to police.

Emergency personnel arriving at the residence confirmed both persons dead at the scene. The couple’s son, aged in his 40s, who suffers from a mental disorder, was found also found collapsed with a stab wound. He was rushed to a hospital in serious condition.

Police found 4 knives in a room in the residence. Two of the blades were covered in blood. Police suspect that the son fatally stabbed his parents before wounding himself in an attempt to commit suicide.

Police are now attempting to determine whether the son can be held criminally liable in the case.