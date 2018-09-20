 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Tokyo: Director of clinic accused of using Ecstasy

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on September 20, 2018

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested the director of a medical clinic in Fujimi City, Saitama Prefecture over the alleged use of the illegal drug Ecstasy, reports TBS News (Sept. 19).

On Sunday, a police officer found Kunihiko Dochi, the 42-year-old director of the Yuai Clinic, to be behaving suspiciously on a road near JR Shinjuku Station in Shinjuku Ward. The results of an analysis of the urine of Dochi gave a positive result for MDMA, which is also known as Ecstasy.

Kunihiko Dochi
Kunihiko Dochi of the Yuai Clinic (Twitter)

Dochi, who has been accused of violating the Narcotics Control Law, denies the allegations. “I do not recall using narcotic drugs,” the suspect was quoted by the Shinjuku Police Station.

Published in Crime, Japan, Japan Breaking News, News and Saitama

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »