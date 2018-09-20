Tokyo: Director of clinic accused of using Ecstasy

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested the director of a medical clinic in Fujimi City, Saitama Prefecture over the alleged use of the illegal drug Ecstasy, reports TBS News (Sept. 19).

On Sunday, a police officer found Kunihiko Dochi, the 42-year-old director of the Yuai Clinic, to be behaving suspiciously on a road near JR Shinjuku Station in Shinjuku Ward. The results of an analysis of the urine of Dochi gave a positive result for MDMA, which is also known as Ecstasy.

Dochi, who has been accused of violating the Narcotics Control Law, denies the allegations. “I do not recall using narcotic drugs,” the suspect was quoted by the Shinjuku Police Station.