Tokyo cops seek man who wielded axe in smashing up pachinko parlor

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are hunting for a man who used an axe to smash the interior of a pachinko parlor in Ota Ward last week, reports TBS News (Apr. 27).

At around 11:20 a.m. on April 27, police received a distress call about “a man with an axe behaving violently” inside the parlor, located in the Omorinishi area.

Officers from the Omori Police Station arriving at the scene found the parlor’s front glass door and a pachinko ball counting machine to have been smashed.

After the incident, the perpetrator, who did not utter a word during the rampage, fled the scene in the direction of Omorimachi Station without taking any valuables. A customer suffered a light hand injury from a shard of glass from the door, police said.

Believed to be in his 50s, the man was dressed in work clothes. Police are seeking his whereabouts on suspicion of violations of a physical violence law.