Tokyo cops seek man who stole taxi in Aoyama

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are hunting for a man who stole a taxi in Minato Ward on Monday before abandoning it, reports Fuji News Network (Jan. 11).

At just past 5:00 a.m., the perpetrator was a passenger in the cab in the Minami Aoyama area when he struck a tablet computer inside.

After the driver got out to call police, the perpetrator jumped in the driver’s seat and sped off. He abandoned the vehicle after driving a short distance.

He then boarded another cab and rode it to Shinjuku Ward. When it came to pay the fare, he fled the scene.

The perpetrator is believed to be in his 30s, police said.