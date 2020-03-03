Tokyo cops round up 21 in illegal poker room raid in Kabukicho

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police arrested 21 persons in the raid of a poker room operating illegally in the Kabukicho red-light district of Shinjuku Ward, reports Fuji News Network (Mar. 3).

Early Monday, officers entered the parlor and arrested manager Osamu Inoue, 49, and four employees for providing poker play in violation of the law.

Inoue admits to the allegations. “I wanted money,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Police also arrested 16 customers and seized two poker tables, chips, playing cards and tablet computers.

Since last September, the parlor is believed to have accumulated 47 million yen, police said.