Tokyo cops release clip showing man wanted in ¥2 million swindle

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Thursday said on their web site they are seeking a man over the alleged swindle of 2 million yen from an elderly woman earlier this year.

In April, the woman, a 77-year-old resident of Higashi Murayama City, was falsely told by someone posing as a staff member of the Financial Services Agency that her bank card was being abused by a third party.

On April 6, the suspect picked up the card and used it to withdraw 500,000 yen from the ATM of a financial institution in Tokyo’s Nerima Ward. An additional 1.5 million yen was pulled from the account on three other occasions.

In a video clip provided by police, the man is shown with closely cropped hair and wearing a dark suit and white headphones. He is believed to be in his 30s or 40s. Police are seeking his whereabouts on suspicion of theft.

Persons with information on the case are advised to call the Higashi Murayama Police Station at 042-393-0110.