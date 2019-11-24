Tokyo cops patrol entertainment districts in Olympics prep

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police last week initiated patrols through entertainment districts in the capital as a part of preparations for the Olympic Games next year, reports Fuji News Network (Nov. 21).

On the night of November 20, about 140 police officers and other officials paraded through the Kabukicho red-light district of Shinjuku Ward to raise awareness about troublesome street touts, who often aggressively lure pedestrians into disreputable establishments.

“Kabukicho is a very crowded area that is also popular among foreigners,” said Makoto Saito, the vice-superintendent general of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police. “We will do our best to ensure that these people enjoy it safely and with peace of mind.”

A similar patrol that included participation by professional wrestler Masahiro Chono, 56, was conducted near JR Otsuka Station in Toshima Ward that same night. Another patrol near JR Gotanda Station in Shinagawa Ward featured comedian Makino Suteteko.