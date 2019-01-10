Tokyo cops: Medical clinic director paid teen girl for sex

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested the director of a medical clinic in Ota Ward for paying a teenage girl for sex last year, reports TBS News (Jan. 9).

In April, Nagayuki Kurata, the 43-year-old director of the Jonan Omori-Nishi Clinic, allegedly paid 40,000 yen to the girl, then 16, to engage in acts deemed obscene at an apartment while knowing she was a minor.

“I would like to meet with my lawyer,” the suspect was quoted by police.

According to police, Kurata met the girl via Twitter. The apartment, located near the clinic, was rented by the suspect.