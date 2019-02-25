Tokyo cops: Fraud ring HQ moved between short-term rentals to evade bust

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police last week raided the headquarters of a fraud ring in the Asakusa area of Taito Ward, the latest of multiple locations used by the ring in order to prevent a bust, reports TV Asahi (Feb. 21).

On February 19, police entered the residence and arrested Jun Suzuki, 25, and two other suspected members of the ring of fraud.

Thus far, officers have accused the three suspects of working together to pose as the son of an 87-year-old man living in Suginami Ward in swindling him out of 5 million yen in cash.

The three suspects have declined to comment on the allegations, police said.

The ring previously occupied other residences for short-term stays in Shinjuku Ward and the Roppongi area of Minato Ward. The ring stayed in each location for approximately three days and two nights. The short periods were intended to prevent a raid by law enforcement, police said.

During the search of the Asakusa residence, police seized computer tablets, mobile telephones and lists of names and telephone numbers of 50,000 persons. The ring is believed to have used the names in targeting victims, police said.