Male caregiver accused of smearing elderly patients with his excrement

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male caregiver at a hospital in Taito Ward for allegedly smearing elderly patients with his own excrement, reports TV Asahi (Jan. 13).

On December 17 and 19, Daisuke Nakamura, 32, allegedly smeared his excrement onto the three male and female patients, aged in their 70s and 80s, at the Eiju General Hospital.

Nakamura, who has been accused of disrupting business operations of the hospital, admits to the allegations. “Being a caregiver is tough and stressful, and there was nobody there to help me,” the supect was quoted.

According to police, the patients are all bedridden. Nakamura was assigned to the hospital in March, 2017.

In carrying out the crimes, Nakamura defecated into plastic bags in each patient’s before smearing the excrement onto their clothes, police said.