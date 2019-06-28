Tokyo: AV producer accused of embezzling funds

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a former producer for an adult video production company based in Minato Ward for embezzlement, reports TBS News (June 26).

In 2013, Junichi Takano, 49, allegedly misappropriated 50 million by submitting fake orders with another firm for the production of 31 DVDs that were never made.

“I do not recognize it as deception, but rather my intention was filming,” the suspect was quoted by police in denying the allegations.

According to police, Takano used the funds on horse racing wagers and other forms of gambling.

Over a 10-year period, the suspect is believed to use the same method to embezzle several hundreds of millions of yen, police said.