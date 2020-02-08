Tokyo: 5 nabbed in electronic money scam

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested five persons who are suspected of carrying out a scam that involved electronic money, reports Fuji News Network (Feb. 7).

Last January, Katsuya Iwai, 27, and accomplices worked together to accuse a male university student living in Machida City of having 500,000 yen in unpaid fees with a pay-to-use internet site.

The suspects then ordered the student to hand over the identification numbers of electronic gift cards valued at 200,000 yen.

Police did not reveal whether the suspects admit to the allegations.

Police said that they believe the suspects used similar means to swindle other persons out of 150 million yen over a five-month period starting in September, 2018.