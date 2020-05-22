Tokyo: 4 accused of confining, beating indebted man

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested four persons over the alleged confinement and beating of a man who over the non-payment of debt, reports Fuji News Network (May 22).

According to police, Kenichi Hashimoto, 42, and the other three male and female suspects allegedly confirmed the man inside a building in Minato Ward over a five-hour period.

During that time, they repeatedly beat him over the length of his body and snatched 640,000 yen in cash, police said.

All of the suspects deny the allegations, police said.

The victim had accumulated a debt of more than 20 million yen. The four suspects had been hired to collect that debt to an unspecified creditor, police said.