Tokyo: 10 nabbed in ‘digital casino’ bust in Kabukicho

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have busted a so-called “digital casino” operating illegally in the Kabukicho red-light district of Shinjuku Ward that is believed to have funded organized crime, reports Sankei Sports (Oct. 31).

On Thursday, police arrested manager Tatsuyuki Shimizu, 55, and six other employees for providing baccarat wagering to customers in violation of the law.

Officers also arrested three customers, including one woman, who were present at the time of the raid. All of the suspects admit to the allegations, police said.

A digital casino provides customers with wagering on computer terminals. In this case, the possible payouts were as high as 150 times that provided by a regular baccarat table, police said.

Police believe revenue from the operation was funneled to the Kohei-ikka, a criminal syndicate affiliated with the Sumiyoshi-kai.