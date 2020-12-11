Tokushima: Pakistani national dead after stabbing at residence

TOKUSHIMA (TR) – Tokushima Prefectural Police launched an investigation after a stabbing at an apartment in Tokushima City on Wednesday left one male Pakistani national dead and another seriously injured, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Dec. 9).

At just past 10:00 a.m., police responding to a distress call arrived at the third-floor unit in the Higashiyoshinocho area and found both men collapsed and bleeding in the kitchen and living room.

One of them, a 40-year-old man, who had received wounds to several locations on his upper body, was later confirmed dead at a hospital. The second man, 39, was also transported to a hospital. His condition is considered serious.

According to the Tokushima-Chuo Police Station, a knife was retrieved from inside the residence, whose interior was covered in blood.



Used-car dealer

The 40-year-old man lived in the apartment. The other man lived in a different unit in the same building.

Both men work at the same used-car dealer. In speaking with witnesses, police learned that the pair had engaged in a dispute.

After the incident, the 39-year-old man telephoned an acquaintance in Pakistan. The acquaintance alerted a third person in Osaka Prefecture. That person then called the police.

Police plan to question the 39-year-old man after he recovers from his injuries. The case is being treated as murder.