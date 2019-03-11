Tokushima: Male bank employee beaten by acquaintances of woman after alleged rape

TOKUSHIMA (TR) – Tokushima Prefectural Police have arrested a 23-year-old male bank employee who was beaten and robbed by acquaintances of a woman whom he allegedly raped just before, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Mar. 10).

At around 3:00 a.m. on March 1, Masaki Matsushima called out to the woman as she walked on a road in Tokushima City. “I’ll kill you,” he then said while putting her in a headlock.

After Matsushima took her to a parking lot, he is alleged to have sexually assaulted her, according to the Tokushima-Chuo Police Station.

The woman was not acquainted with Matsushima. After the incident, the woman, who suffered injuries to her neck that were expected to require one week to heal, fled the scene.

Police accused Matsushima of coerced intercourse on March 10.

In a separate case, police arrested four persons, including a 21-year-old male employee of a bar, for allegedly confining Matsushima and beating him between 4:40 a.m. and 7:15 a.m. on the day of the alleged rape.

During the attack, the suspects also robbed Matsushima of an unspecified amount of money.

At least one of the perpetrators is an acquaintance of the woman. Police are now investigating whether there is a connection between the two cases.