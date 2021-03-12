Tokai drug bust: 11 nabbed for trafficking stimulants

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police have arrested more than 10 persons who are suspected of selling and buying stimulant drugs in the Tokai region, reports Fuji News Network (Mar. 11).

According to police, Koichi Yamada, a 54-year-old resident of Tsu City, Mie Precture, is the leader of a ring trafficking kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs.

Yamada is believed to have sold stimulant drugs to dozens of customers in three prefectures of the region.

In January of last year, Yamada and Tomoyoshi Aoyama, 44, allegedly sold 1 gram of stimulant drugs for 40,000 yen to a man at a convenience store in Hashima City, Gifu Prefecture.

Between Tuesday and Thursday, police conducted about 40 raids throughout the region.

In addition to Yamada and Aoyama, police arrested Naohiro Hashimoto, a 37-year-old resident of Suzuka City, Mie Prefecture, for possession of stimulant drugs. Police also arrested 8 customers.

Police did not reveal whether the suspects admit to the allegations.