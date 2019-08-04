 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Tochigi: Woman, 66, sets son’s house on fire

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on August 4, 2019

TOCHIGI (TR) – Tochigi Prefecfural Police have arrested a 66-year-old woman for allegedly setting fire to her son’s house in Utsunomiya City, reports TV Asahi (Aug. 3).

At around 5:00 a.m. on Friday, Chieko Ueno allegedly started the blaze inside her room on the first floor by setting the walls and ceiling on fire.

The fire was subsequently extinguished by a fire brigade about on hour later.

All of the occupants of the residence, her son, his wife and their two children, were sent to a hospital due to smoke inhalation. The severity of their injuries are not known, police said.

Police are now seeking a motive for the crime.

