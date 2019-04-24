Tochigi: Handcuffed 17-year-old boy eluded custody for 5 hours

TOCHIGI (TR) – A 17-year-old boy accused of a traffic violation was on the run for five hours after he escaped custody while handcuffed in Ashikaga City, police have revealed, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Apr. 21).

On the night of April 20, police received multiple complaints from residents about a group of motorcyclists driving dangerously. Officers arriving at the scene found several of them ignoring traffic signals on National Route 293 in the Asakuracho area.

At around 12:15 a.m. the following day, officers apprehended the 17-year-old youth, an employee in the construction industry, on suspicion of violating the Road Traffic Act after he fell off his motorcycle. He was handcuffed at the scene and put in a patrol car.

Thereafter, other motorcyclists in the group assembled around the car and began hassling the officers, including grabbing their uniforms. During the fracas, the boy fled from the car.

The boy surrendered at a police station about five hours later. Officers also arrested one of his male cohorts (24), who is also employed in the construction industry, for allegedly interfering with the duties of a public servant.

“At the moment, we believe there were no problems with the investigation. We are now examining the circumstances that led to [boy’s] escape,” a representative of the Tochigi Prefectural Police was quoted.