The Break-Up: Man used handcuffs, tape to confine girlfriend for 10 hours in Saitama

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested a 39-year-old man for allegedly confining his girlfriend for around 10 hours in his residence in Tokorozawa City, reports the Saitama Shimbun (Oct. 28).

Beginning at around 3:00 a.m. on October 25, Kazuo Fuse, a part-time worker, allegedly handcuffed his girlfriend, aged in her 30s, and wrapped duct tape over her eyes and mouth.

Over the next 10 hours, he grabbed her by the face and dragged her, causing bruising and abrasions, the Tokorozawa Police Station said.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of confinement resulting in injury, Fuse admitted to the allegations, telling police that he confined and injured his girlfriend. He was sent to prosecutors on Tuesday.

The Break-Up

At the time of the incident, the suspect and his girlfriend were discussing their relationship after she said she was breaking up with him.

After five hours, at around 8:00 a.m., she told him that her company would become suspicious if she did not arrive at work.

She then messaged an acquaintance via Line. The acquaintance later visited a police box.

At around 1:05 p.m., officers arrived at the residence and found the pair inside. Officers then took the woman, whose handcuffs had been removed, into protective custody.

Fuse also said that the start of the incident was when his girlfriend initially tried to leave. “She had the car and house keys so I chased [her and brought her back inside],” he said.