Thailand: Japanese national accused of paying girls for sex

THAILAND (TR) – Local police here on Tuesday arrested a 69-year-old Japanese national for allegedly paying two girls for sex earlier this year, reports TBS News (Aug. 8).

In April and May, Kazuo Okubo, a resident of Ichinoseki City, Iwate Prefecture, allegedly paid 10,000 baht — about 35,000 yen — to each girl, aged 15 and 16, in exchange for sexual encounters in hotels in the northern part of the country.

Okubo, who has been accused of child prostitution, denies the allegations, police said.

Police also arrested a 57-year-old male and one other person for allegedly brokering the transactions.

According to police, Okubo has visited Thailand 15 times this year. At the time of his arrest, he was in the company of a 17-year-old girl.