Thai woman admits ‘to killing’ her children at Kichijoji residence

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Monday began questioning a Thai woman after she confessed to killing both of her children at their residence in Musashino City, reports Nippon News Network (Mar. 23).

At just past 11:00 a.m., the woman, 41, visited a koban (police box) to report, “I killed my children.”

Officers rushing to her residence, located about 200 meters from JR Kichijoji Station, found two children — a boy in a bedroom and a girl in the living room — collapsed inside. They were both confirmed dead at the scene, police said.

According to police, the bodies of the children had stab wounds. A blood-stained knife was also found inside the residence.

At the time she visited the police box, the woman was with her husband’s mother. “I killed [them] at around 7:30 a.m.,” the woman added.

In addition to confirming the identities of the children, police are continuing to question the woman on suspicion of murder.