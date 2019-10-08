Teens accused of carrying out honey trap at Shibuya love hotel

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested five teenagers over the alleged attempted extortion of a man lured to a love hotel in Shibuya Ward, reports TV Asahi (Oct. 8).

The suspects include a 17-year-old boy of no known occupation, a first-year high school girl, 16, and three others.

Last month, the girl brought the man, an office worker in his 30s, to the hotel. “Let’s go to a hotel,” she suggested. “I want 15,000 yen.”

After their arrival, the boy and the other suspects burst into the room. “Ok, buddy,” one of them said. “You took a photograph.” They then demanded payment.

All five suspects admit to the allegations. “We tried to get money from a man through a honey trap,” one of the suspects was quoted by police.