Teacher suspected in molestation of 10 children dismissed

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on September 25, 2018

OSAKA (TR) – A 34-year-old male teacher suspected in the molestation of about 10 children has been dismissed by the Osaka City Board of Education, reports the Mainichi Shimbun (Sept. 19).

On September 19, the board dismissed Atsushi Matsui, a teacher at a public elementary school in the city, who has been accused of fondling the nude body of a male middle school student in May.

According to an indictment, the suspect lured the boy to his residence in the city via the smartphone application Line, writing that he would provide downloads of animation and music.

An elementary school teacher is suspected in the molestation of about 10 children (Twitter)

Among the 10 victims is at least one elementary school student. Thus far, Matsui has been accused by police in three cases.

