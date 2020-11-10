Teacher, 29, accused of sex with school boy met on TikTok

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 29-year-old elementary school teacher for allegedly engaging in sex with a boy he met online, reports TBS News (Nov. 10).

On a morning in August, Daiki Sokawa allegedly engaged in acts deemed obscene with the boy, a first-year middle school student, inside a parked vehicle.

Upon his arrest, the suspect said that he “generally” admits to the allegations.

According to police, Sokawa became acquainted with the boy, a resident of Saitama Prefecture, through the smartphone app TikTok.

The arrest is the second for Sokawa, who is an elementary school teacher in Matsudo City, Chiba Prefecture.

Last month, police accused the suspect of violating the anti-child prostitution law. “I want to see you in pajamas,” he reportedly wrote to the same boy on September 6.

“I could not control my sexual desire,” the suspect was quoted by police upon his first arrest.