Teacher accused of soliciting nude pictures from middle school boy

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 29-year-old male elementary school teacher for allegedly requesting that a boy send him indecent pictures, reports NHK (Oct. 23).

On the night of September 6, Daiki Munekawa allegedly wrote to the boy, then 12, via a social-networking service, “I want to see you in pajamas.”

The boy responded by sending several nude photographs of himself, the Fussa Police Station said.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of violating the anti-child pornography law, Munekawa admitted to the allegations. “I could not control my sexual desire,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Munekawa teaches part-time at a school in Matsudo City, Chiba Prefecture. The boy lives in Saitama Prefecture.



“Provide thorough guidance”

According to police, the suspect and the boy got to know one another via the networking service about one year ago. They have been messaging each other ever since.

“We will train staff and provide thorough guidance,” a representative from Munekawa’s school said.

“At the moment, the only information available indicates that [Munekawa] was arrested. Other details are to be confirmed,” the Matsudo City Board of Education said. “As a means of emotional support, we will dispatch a school counselor to the school.”