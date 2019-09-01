Taxi tip leads to arrest of make-up artist for possession of cocaine

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a popular make-up artist over the alleged possession of cocaine last month, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (Aug. 31).

At just past 5:00 p.m. on July 13, Lee Dong-won, a 33-year-old Korean national, allegedly possessed 0.17 grams of cocaine inside a taxi in the Ebisu area of Shibuya Ward.

Lee, who was arrested on Thursday, denies the allegations. “I do not recall [the matter],” the suspect was quoted by the Shinagawa Police Station. He was sent to prosecutors on Saturday.

Officers searched the residence of Lee on Thursday but did not find any cocaine.

According to police, Lee handed the driver of the cab two folded 1,000-yen bills in paying the fare. After realizing that a powder determined to be cocaine was within the bills, a representative from the cab company tipped off police.

Lee became a person of interest after he was heard saying his name into his mobile telephone in footage captured on the cab’s security camera.

Performing under the name JunJun, Lee is a make-up artist for actresses and models. He regularly appears on television programs.