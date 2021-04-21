Taxi driver accused of injuring female passenger during dispute over mask-wearing

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police have arrested a taxi driver for allegedly injuring a female passenger during a dispute over the wearing of a breathing mask in Ama City on Tuesday.

At around 8:00 a.m., the cab driven by Kazuaki Kusuyasu allegedly dragged the woman, a 20-year-old company employee, over an unspecified distance after she fell while arguing at around 8:00 a.m.

The woman suffered injuries to her left shoulder that will require two weeks to heal, police said, according to Fuji News Network (April 21).

Upon his arrest on suspicion of inflicting bodily harm, the 63-year-old Kusuyasu admitted to the allegations.

“After we got into a dispute over mask-wearing, I tried to get out of there as she came after me,” he told police.

“Please wear a mask”

Prior to the incident, the woman boarded the cab driven by Kusuyasu without a mask over her face.

Later, after paying the fare, she exited the cab near her residence in Ama. “Next time, please wear a mask,” he warned her.

Enraged, the woman then opened the door and tried to enter again. However, Kuchisubo moved the vehicle forward, sending her to the pavement.