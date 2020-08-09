Tatsuya Matsuki, author of Shonen Jump manga, accused of molesting girl

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested popular manga author Tatsuya Matsuki over the alleged molestation of a middle school girl in Nakano Ward earlier this year, reports Sankei Sports (Aug. 8).

At around 8:00 p.m. on June 18, Matsuki, 29, allegedly used a bicycle to approach the girl from behind and grabbed her chest. He then fled the scene.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of indecent assault on Saturday, Matsuki “generally” admitted to the allegations, according to the Nakano Police Station.

At the time of the incident, the girl was on her way home from a juku (cram school). Afterward, she contacted police.

Matsuki surfaced as a person of interest in the case after an examination of security camera footage taken in the area.

Second case

About one hour after the alleged crime, a similar incident involving another middle school girl took place in the same area. Police are investigating whether Matsuki was also behind that case.

Matsuki is known as the author of the manga Act-Age, which appears in the weekly magazine Shonen Jump. Illustrated by Shiro Usazaki, the manga was launched in January of 2018.

In a tweet, the editorial division of the magazine apologized and said that they were taking the matter seriously. “Upon confirming the facts, we will deal with [the matter] appropriately,” the tweet said.