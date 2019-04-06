Take a bite out of crime: Canine assists capture of fare-dodger

TOKYO (TR) – A police dog assisted in the capture of a 31-year-old man who allegedly dodged a taxi fare and punched the driver in Adachi Ward last month, it has been learned, reports Fuji News Network (Apr. 5).

At around 3:30 a.m. on March 20, Kazuma Goto, a company president, declined to pay a fare of 6,970 yen and struck the male driver, 68, in the face and leg.

The suspect then fled the cab for his nearby residence, located in the Toneri area. The driver suffered an unspecified injury that required one week to heal, police said.

Goto has been accused of robbery resulting in injury. “Since I was drinking, I do not recall [the matter], but I acknowledge [doing it],” the suspect was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.

Goto was apprehended after evidence left at the scene was provided to police dog Aristo Go. The canine then followed the scent of the suspect to his residence where officers apprehended him.