Taiwanese national posed as police officer online in swindle of woman

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police last week arrested a female Taiwanese national who posed as police officer online in the swindle of a woman earlier this year, reports TBS News (Nov. 23).

In August, the suspect, 57, allegedly told the woman, a 37-year-old Chinese national, via the social media app WeChat that she was the target of an investigation by police in China. “In order to prevent being deported and having your property assets frozen, it is necessary to pay a fee in cash.”

The victim, who was not acquainted with the suspect, was then swindled out of 15 million yen in cash. The suspect denies the allegations, according to police.

In carrying out the ruse, the suspect sent the victim images showing a police notebook and an arrest warrant. Police believe the suspect is a member of a fraud ring that used similar means to swindle victims out of around 120 million yen.